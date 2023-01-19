Woman who stole car with 5-month-old twins facing federal charges

A woman accused of stealing a car with two 5-month-old babies inside, leading to several days of national panic over the fate of the children, has now been charged with federal crimes.

Nalah Jackson, 24, is facing two charges of kidnapping of a minor. Jackson is currently in jail in Indianapolis but will face charges in U.S. District Court after being brought back to Columbus.

Each charge Jackson faces carries a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in federal prison should she be convicted.

