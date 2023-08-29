Woman stole credit cards across the US by cutting locks off gym lockers, cops say

A 35-year-old woman used bolt cutters to loot gym locker rooms for credit cards across the U.S., police in Arizona said.

The woman is accused of locker burglaries in Arizona, Nevada, Indiana and Georgia, the Scottsdale Police Department said in an Aug. 24 police report.

Scottsdale police began investigating after there were reports of multiple gym burglaries in the city, police said.

The woman would cut off locks in women’s locker rooms at EoS Fitness, LA Fitness and Planet Fitness, and steal credit cards, police said.

Then she is accused of using the credit cards to buy gift cards, police said.

In one instance, police said she stole credit cards from a woman’s locker at an EoS Fitness after cutting off a combination lock.

She then used the credit cards at a Fry’s to buy three gift cards totaling over $2,000, police said in the report.

Police identified the woman and linked her as a suspect in similar cases in and around the Phoenix area, including Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Avondale and Goodyear, in addition to Nevada, Indiana and Georgia.

She was arrested on Aug. 24. In the woman’s possession, police said they found 15 prepaid Visa gift cards, 14 Arizona lottery tickets, money order receipts and red bolt cutters.

The woman has been charged with burglary, taking identity, credit card theft, aggravated taking the identity of another person and possession of burglary tools.

She also has warrants for different charges in California, Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Ohio.

