Woman stole hospital guard’s bag, had it when brought to ER by medics later that day, police say

UPMC police filed charges against a woman they say stole a hospital security guard’s bag, then had it with her when she was brought to the same hospital by paramedics later that day.

A security guard at UPMC Shadyside Hospital said she left her Michael Kors bag on a bench by the main entrance to do her rounds Thursday afternoon. When she came back, the bag was gone, according to the criminal complaint.

Security viewed surveillance footage and observed a person take the bag and leave the facility.

Later that day, the person who was allegedly seen in the surveillance video, identified by police as Katherine Lynn Mudry, 40, of Murrysville, was brought to the hospital by paramedics for intoxication. She had the bag with her, according to court documents.

Mudry is facing theft and receiving stolen property charges.

