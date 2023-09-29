Woman stole from nail supply store then came back to retrieve her phone, CA cops say

Two women walked into a nail supply store and shoplifted before leaving, California police said.

But one woman went back.

Only a few minutes after leaving the store, one of the women went back to ask for her phone that she had dropped, according to a Sept. 25 news release by the Murrieta Police Department.

Her California driver’s license and credit card were in the phone’s case, police said.

When the employee refused to give the woman her phone back, she told the worker she wouldn’t return the items she took, police said.

The woman then assaulted an employee before leaving the store again, cops said.

The employee had minor injuries, police said. The woman was charged with robbery after the assault, police told FOX 29.

The women took $600 worth of merchandise, according to FOX 29, which was less than the value of her phone.

Cops found the women in their car outside their home, about a mile from the store, police said. The stolen items were in “plain sight” in the car, police said, and the women were taken to jail on various charges.

The women are no longer in custody after posting bail, FOX 29 reported.

Murrieta is about 60 miles north of San Diego.

