Woman stole over $200K from Clearwater condominium complex, police say

A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after police say she stole over $216,000 from a Clearwater condominium complex while she worked there as a property manager.

Jessica Benedict, 43, was arrested by Clearwater police on Friday and is facing a charge of grand theft, the police department said in a news release.

According to the news release, Benedict was a property manager at the Regatta Beach Club condo complex, 880 Mandalay Ave. in Clearwater. As property manager, Benedict diverted $136,903 in checks for the complex into her own bank account, the news release states. She also used the complex’s credit card to pay for $79,282 in personal expenses, according to the news release.

Police say the total loss to the Regatta Beach Club was $216,185.

Jail records show Benedict was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on Friday. Her bond information was not immediately available.