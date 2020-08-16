Woman in stolen car follows cop for miles ‘to see where he was going,’ Ohio police say

A sergeant with a sheriff’s office in Ohio was on his way to work Sunday morning when he realized he was being followed, police say.

A car started following the sergeant, who was in a marked patrol car, around 7 a.m. in Trenton and followed him for 11 miles making several traffic violations in the process, Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver matched the sergeant turn-for-turn all the way to a parking lot in Hamilton, according to police.

Once there, the sergeant pulled over the car.

That’s when he discovered the driver, identified as Christina King, was in a stolen driver’s education vehicle belonging to B-Safe Driving Education, a driver’s ed business with two locations in Ohio, police said.

When the sergeant asked King why she was following him, she replied that she “just wanted to see where he was going,” police said.

“They drive to our jail and get arrested in the parking lot, now they are following our deputies across the county just to be arrested,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in the release. “We have a lot of deputies working today if anyone else wants to turn themselves in.”



