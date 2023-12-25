Woman in stolen car leads police on chase in Bedford, hits multiple cop cars

One woman is in custody after fleeing from police in Bedford in a stolen car, at one point being shot at by officers, according to a news release from police.

Officers were investigating reports about a stolen car in the 1300 block of Harwood Road around 9:15 p.m. when they saw the woman sitting in the car, according to the release. Officers attempted to contact the woman, but she fled in the vehicle, striking a police vehicle.

The woman continued to run from officers, heading into a parking lot where officers boxed the vehicle in and tried to arrest her, according to the release. But before they had a chance to place her under arrest, the woman repeatedly rammed into the officers’ vehicles until the stolen vehicle was freed.

As she tried to run again, the woman drove toward one officer who fired his gun at her, according to the news release. She got away from the area and police continued chasing her until the vehicle ended up disabled because of previous damage, according to the news release. She then tried to run on foot and was apprehended by officers.

According to police, nobody was injured.