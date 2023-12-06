Woman stopping for gas after work wins $2 million lottery prize. ‘It was heart racing’

A woman stopping for gas after work bought a lottery ticket — and it paid off big time in South Carolina.

The woman scratched off the ticket and discovered it was worth $2 million, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“It was heart racing,” the winner said in a Dec. 6 news release.

Now, the woman won’t be working for much longer. She said she plans to retire early after beating 1-in-1.26 million odds to score the jackpot prize.

The woman will stop working after she took a lucky trip to Cruizers IX in Hartsville, a Darlington County city roughly 70 miles northeast of Columbia. While there, officials said she filled up her tank and spent $20 on a ticket for the Millionaire’s Club game.

The winner, who wasn’t identified in the news release, kept $1.39 million after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

The woman isn’t the only recent lottery player with dreams of an early retirement. This year, other jackpot winners in South Carolina and North Carolina had similar hopes, The Sun News and McClatchy News reported.

Wife thinks South Carolina lottery ticket is a dud – but husband says keep scratching

Son wins big SC jackpot — and plans to share with mom. She already knows what to buy