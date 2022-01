Reuters

The winter landscape around the deep, blue mountain lakes of Band-e-Amir in the central Afghan province of Bamiyan presents an arresting spectacle empty of people - but the absence of visitors is costing locals dearly. After two decades of war and facing its worst economic crisis, the collapse of Afghanistan's vestigial tourism industry might almost go unnoticed. But Band-e-Amir, about 3,000 metres (9,840 feet) above sea level and a couple of hours' drive from the Buddhist sites of Bamiyan, usually attracts thousands of visitors a year seeking respite from the conflict.