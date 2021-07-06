Woman strikes patrol car in stolen pickup

Jul. 5—A Putnam County woman stands accused of stealing a pickup truck, fleeing from police and using the vehicle to strike a pursuing police officer's vehicle before being taken into custody.

Madisyn Sims, 24, 73-A East Gate Circle, Cookeville, is charged with two counts of theft of property, evading arrest, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. A hold was placed on her release after local authorities learned of an outstanding warrant from Putnam County.

The incident took place June 26 around 4 a.m. when a 2000 Chevrolet SC1 pickup was stolen in the parking lot of the Citgo station on Elmore Rd.

Ptl. Koby Wilson wrote in his report he spotted the vehicle traveling south on S. Main St. and turned around on the vehicle, attempting to stop the driver in the area of S. Main St. and Elmo Rd.

The driver sped up, fleeing onto Lantana Rd. at speeds reaching 90 mph. The driver made a sudden turn on Morning Star Rd. and traveled to a dead end. At that point, the driver allegedly put the vehicle in reverse gear and backed into Wilson's patrol car.

The driver was then taken into custody and the owner of the pickup truck, a Rockwood man, was notified where to recover his vehicle.

Bond of was set for Sims $16,500 in Cumberland County and still has the outstanding charge in Putnam County.

