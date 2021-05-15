Woman strikes stop sign, parked vehicle, leads officers on short chase in Watertown

May 15—WATERTOWN — A woman was arrested after she allegedly struck a stop sign, drove away from officers at the scene and then crashed into a vehicle in a driveway this week.

At around 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Traci L. Weir was driving down North Massey Street when she allegedly attempted a right turn onto Prospect Street at a high rate of speed. A police report states that as she made the turn, her vehicle entered the oncoming lane of traffic and then crashed into a stop sign on the other side of the road. She then allegedly fled from officers in her vehicle and continued on Massey Street, where she would end up in the driveway of 525 Mundy St.

Ms. Weir then allegedly struck an unoccupied vehicle in the driveway and continued to accelerate for roughly 30 feet. She then allegedly left the scene.

Ms. Weir was arrested at around 8:35 a.m. that morning. She was charged by city police with reckless driving and second-degree harassment. She was also issued 15 traffic citations and later released with tickets to appear in City Court.