Woman struck by city plow truck in Rochester; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by a city plow truck on Driving Park Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Driving Park, just west of the Driving Park Bridge, about 6 p.m.

According to authorities, an eastbound City of Rochester plow truck hit a woman in the road and continued driving but was stopped by officers near North Clinton and Morrill Street.

The woman, in her 40s, is currently being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital, said Rochester Police Capt. Greg Bello. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the plow truck is cooperating with authorities, although his awareness of the event is still under investigation, police said.

The identity of the woman and the plow truck driver have not been released.

Police said they expect to release more information tonight.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woman struck by city plow truck in Rochester NY