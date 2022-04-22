Woman struck during protest files civil complaint

Apr. 22—A local woman who was struck by a vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest in May 2020 filed a civil tort this week against Christa Redman, the driver of the vehicle and a former Howard County Jail correctional officer.

In a complaint filed April 15 in Howard Superior Court II, Deza'Rae Bender stated that Redman's "extreme and outrageous conduct" on the day of the incident reportedly caused economic and noneconomic harms, including physical injuries and emotional distress.

She is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as costs and attorney fees, pre- and post-judgement interest and is also demanding a jury trial.

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, according to the complaint, Bender was reportedly participating in the peaceful protest — a response to the May 25, 2020, killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of police — near the intersection of Washington and Superior streets when the crowd attempted to cross the street.

Traffic had reportedly been stopped in both directions for the group, the complaint notes, and Redman's pickup truck was a few vehicles away from the line of individuals.

A short time later, according to the complaint, Redman allegedly "crossed the yellow dividing line" to bypass the vehicles in front of her and enter the intersection.

The document also alleges that the peaceful protestors were "clearly visible" to Redman at that point, but the defendant continued to drive toward the group, eventually striking and injuring Bender before reportedly fleeing the scene.

Redman was later arrested for her alleged role in the incident, and she is facing a preliminary Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed shortly after the incident, Redman told authorities that she honked the horn at protesters before striking them, and she added that the men and women were also "yelling and screaming at her and her children in the truck."

Redman also stated that she was "scared for her and her young children's well-being and quickly pulled away and left," the affidavit indicated.

She has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 29 inside Howard Circuit Court.