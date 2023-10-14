Woman struck by gunfire inside a Fresno home. Police said the house was struck before

A woman was shot twice Friday night while inside a home in central Fresno.

The shooting happened at 9:31 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Robinson, near West Dakota Avenue Fresno police Lt. Henry Garcia said.

Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting outside that struck the woman while she was inside a home, Garcia said.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Garcia said the home has been struck by gunfire before, but it’s unknown how long ago. Other people were inside the home when shots were fired, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Police don’t have a suspect or vehicle description.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.