Woman struck, injured by MBTA bus in Chelsea

A pedestrian was injured Thursday when she was struck by an MBTA bus in Chelsea. The incident took place at the corner of Broadway and Cross Street at 8:45 a.m. A surveillance video shows a woman walking across Cross Street just as an a MBTA bus makes a turn from Broadway. Then the bus comes to a stop. The impact is not shown on the surveillance video. Chelsea Fire said the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Transit Police is investigating the incident. They have not responded to WCVB’s request for additional information.

