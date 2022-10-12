Woman struck, killed by driver in Orting crosswalk near shopping center

A woman in her 60s was hit and killed by a driver Wednesday morning in Orting while she used a crosswalk near a shopping center, according to police.

The collision occurred near the 300 block of Washington Avenue North, a state highway that runs through the center of the city. Police Chief Devon Gabreluk said the speed limit in that area is 25 mph outside of school hours. According to a news release from the City of Orting, police were dispatched at about 5:55 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police and medical personnel arrived and found the woman dead at the scene, according to the release. Officials said the driver who struck the woman remained there and called 911. The driver showed no signs of impairment, and police said excessive speed is not currently believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Officials said that due to the severity of the incident, a regional major collision response team with traffic investigators was called to assist.

Gabreluk said the crosswalk the woman was in is equipped with lights, and investigators are trying to determine if they were activated when she crossed.