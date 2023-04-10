Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash on Clifford Ave.

UPDATE (April 10, 2023): A Rochester man was charged with several felonies last week in connection with the Feb. 12 hit-and-run crash of a 52-year-old Rochester woman on Clifford Avenue, police announced last week.

Steven E. Cheeks Jr., 32, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with evidence, all felonies, and making a punishable written statement, a misdemeanor, according to police. Cheeks is accused of driving west of Clifford on Feb. 12, striking Yoeun Nhong as she crossed the street and failing to report the crash to police. Cheeks is also accused of claiming that the car he was driving was stolen and of filing a false claim with his insurance carrier.

Cheeks was arraigned last week in City Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.

---

UPDATE (Feb. 15, 2023): Rochester police identified the pedestrian killed in Sunday's hit-and-run crash on Clifford Avenue as Yoeun Nhong, 52, of Rochester.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Feb. 13, 2023): A woman walking across Clifford Avenue was stuck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Clifford, just west of North Clinton Avenue, between Roth and Lill streets. Emergency responders found a woman in her 50s in the road "with trauma to her upper body," said Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died shortly after she arrived, he said.

Police said it appeared that the woman was struck by a car as she walked across Clifford Avenue. The involved vehicle fled the scene.

Police are working to identify the involved driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

