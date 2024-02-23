Woman struck and killed in hit-and-run on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on northbound Interstate 94 at 34th Street.

ISP troopers said a female pedestrian was reportedly standing on the expressway when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop after the incident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP. Her identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear at this time why the woman was on the expressway.

An investigation is underway.

