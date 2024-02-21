Woman who struck and killed man with car pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A woman accused of running over a 52-year-old man with her car, killing him, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

A grand jury indicted Katie Foster, 27, in May 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, carjacking, robbery and theft. Prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges against her Wednesday as part of her plea agreement.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which represented her, did not respond immediately Wednesday to a request for comment.

A cell phone video from a witness showed a fight between a man and Joseph Dawson, 52, outside 1200 Maiden Choice Lane at about 3 p.m. April 10, 2022, police wrote in charging documents.

Foster, according to charging documents, got into the driver’s seat of Dawson’s car and yelled “Get in the car! I got the car!” to the man and began driving. Dawson jumped onto the hood of the blue 2017 Honda Fit, then fell off the hood and in front of it, charging documents said.

Foster accelerated over him and kept driving, then got into another car and fled, police wrote. Dawson died at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore at about 3:30 p.m.

In an interview with detectives, Foster said Dawson had offered to pay her for sex and became angry when she refused. She said Dawson was chasing her in his car and “stated several times that she was afraid of” him, according to charging documents.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. Foster’s sentencing is set for April 15.