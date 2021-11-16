A woman was struck and killed near Miami criminal courthouse, police say. Avoid the area

A woman was struck and killed by a truck near Miami’s criminal courthouse early Tuesday, police said.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and North River Drive, near the Publix at River Landing and the parking lot of the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

The woman is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, according to Miami police. The truck driver remained at the crash.

Units resounded to the area of NW 14th av / NW North River dr reference a Pedestrian Hit. Units located a female approximately 30-40 years of age. Fire Rescue and Traffic Homicide responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Expect Delays and avoid the area.LA85 pic.twitter.com/ogIVco7thk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 16, 2021

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say drivers should expect delays and to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.