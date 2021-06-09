Woman struck and killed by train in Aspinwall

Jun. 9—A woman reported missing early Tuesday by Pittsburgh police was later struck and killed by a train in Aspinwall, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Ying-Fen Johnson, 78, of Oakmont, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

Emergency responders were called to the 800 block of Freeport Road at about 10:30 p.m.

Crews located Johnson, who was struck while walking on the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johnson was reported missing by Pittsburgh police.

Officers said she was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. near The Waterworks shopping plaza, near Aspinwall.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 724-226-7726, tpanizzi@triblive.com or via Twitter .