Woman struck, killed by train in Malabar

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies are conducting a death investigation after an unidentified woman was struck late Tuesday by a freight train in Malabar.

The incident - the first reported train-related fatality of the new year - happened about 10 p.m. along the railroad tracks near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Malabar Road, Florida Highway Patrol investigators reported.

Troopers later determined that the woman had been walking along the railroad tracks before being hit by the oncoming Florida East Coast Railway train. The train rolled to a stop, blocking Malabar Road.

The woman died at the scene, troopers reported.

Brevard sheriff's agents are investigating the death of woman killed while walking along railroad tracks in Malabar.

Motorists driving east toward U.S. 1 used Palm Bay Road as an alternate route while investigators gathered information and evidence at the site.

Troopers turned the investigation over to the sheriff’s office once it was determined that the woman died along the railroad tracks north of the roadway crossing, the highway patrol reported.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Woman struck, killed by train in South Brevard