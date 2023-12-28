Woman struck, killed by train in Springfield

A 27-year-old woman was struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak train near the intersection of Fifth and Bergen streets Thursday morning.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:50 a.m.

Her identity is pending notification of next of kin.

Allmon said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.

The death is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the coroner's office.

It is at least the third fatality in the Springfield area involving pedestrians and trains, according to State Journal-Register files.

Logan Pearceall, 18, of Springfield, died Jan. 26 two days after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Road. Pearceall was a student at Riverton High School.

On Aug. 28, Cherry Sheppard died after she was struck by a train at the corner of East Scarritt and South Third streets south of downtown Springfield.

