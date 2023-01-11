Woman struck, killed by train in west Fort Worth neighborhood

A woman was hit and killed by a train late Tuesday as she stood on the tracks in west Fort Worth, authorities said.

The name of the woman had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police police responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Vickery Boulevard and Bryant Irvin Road.

A Union Pacific railroad employee who was operating the train reported that he saw a woman who had been struck by the train while on the tracks. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. A Union Pacific Railway agent also responded to the scene.