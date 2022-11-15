Woman struck, killed trying to cross Tampa street, police say

Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A woman died early Tuesday after the driver of a vehicle hit her as she tried to cross a street in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. near the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Henry Avenue, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. Police said the woman was trying to cross a street when she was hit. She was not in a crosswalk at the time, according to police.

The driver told police the woman stepped in front of the vehicle and the driver did not have enough time to brake to avoid hitting her. The woman died at the scene. Police were working to identify her.

The driver stayed stopped and is cooperating with the investigation. Police have not released the driver’s name driver or the type of vehicle involved in the crash.

As of 5 a.m., 22nd Street from East Henry Avenue to East Clifton Street was closed to traffic while investigators work at the scene. Police said the intersection was expected to reopen around 8 a.m.

