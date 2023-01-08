Woman struck, killed by two vehicles while crossing street in Kent

A woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by two cars, according to the Kent Police Department.

At about 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 23300 block of 132 Avenue Southeast after receiving reports of a collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the woman unresponsive in the roadway.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, initial reports indicate that the woman may have been attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a vehicle going southbound, causing her to go into the northbound lane, where she was hit by a second vehicle.

Both drivers stopped immediately after the collision and are cooperating with police in the investigation into this incident.

There are no indications that speed or impairment were a factor in the crash, according to police.

Kent traffic investigators also responded to the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.



