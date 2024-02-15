Woman struck, killed while attempting to cross Green Bay street; man also was injured

One pedestrian was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of Bellevue Street in Green Bay on Wednesday.

One woman is dead and a man is hurt after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a Green Bay street Wednesday evening, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the 82-year-old Luxemburg woman and an 83-year-old Luxemburg man were crossing the road in the 700 block of Bellevue Street shortly after 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police said has been cooperative with their investigation.

The crash has temporarily closed a portion of Bellevue Street from East Mason Street to Louise Street for accident reconstruction.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #24-207689. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made online at www.432stop.com, or through the "P3 Tips" app.

