Woman struck, killed while crossing Indian School Road in Phoenix; investigation underway

A search was underway for a vehicle that took off after a woman was killed in a collision early morning Friday.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:15 a.m. regarding a collision that involved a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police did not release the woman's identity.According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision took off from the scene. Preliminary information suggested the woman was crossing Indian School Road, midblock, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, police said.

Phoenix police asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

Additional details including what led up to the collision were still under investigation according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman struck, killed while crossing Indian School Road in Phoenix