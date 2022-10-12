Woman struck, killed while walking on Tampa bridge, police say

TAMPA — A driver struck and killed a woman walking on a Nebraska Avenue bridge early Wednesday, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said the woman was walking in the roadway on the bridge over the Hillsborough River at about 2:09 a.m. when a driver of a vehicle heading north on Nebraska Avenue hit her, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. No charges are pending, police said.

Police did not release the names of the woman or the driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.