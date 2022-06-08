Woman struck in Merced hit-and-run collision has died. Police search for suspect

A woman who was struck by a vehicle in a Merced hit-and-run crash Monday night has died, according to authorities. Her name has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kind.

Officers responded Monday night, to the area of G and West 25th streets for a major injury hit-and-run collision, according to a Merced Police Department social media post. Police said a driver of a vehicle struck the woman in the roadway and then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with major injuries following the collision.

Police said they are now looking for a suspect vehicle described as a gray 2010 to 2015 BMW 5 or 6 series. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer McKeeman at 209-388-7752 or by email at mckeemanc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.