Woman struck by school bus in Wellington may receive $300,000 settlement

Palm Beach County’s public schools are poised to pay $300,000 to a woman struck by a school bus three years ago while driving a golf cart in Wellington.

Louise Hollywood said in a lawsuit that in March 2019 she was crossing Pierson Road in Wellington at a designated crossing for golf carts when a school district bus “caused a violent collision” with her cart. The crash happened outside the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

Hollywood was ejected from the cart and flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center by helicopter to be treated for serious injuries, according to news reports.

At the time, the suit stated, the crossing’s yellow lights were flashing, signaling that the crossway was in use. The bus driver ignored the lights and was at fault in the crash, the suit alleges.

Hollywood filed suit in October 2019. A settlement in the case was agreed to last month after a trial was set for Jan. 4.

School board members are slated to approve the settlement Wednesday. [UPDATE: The settlement was approved.]

An attorney for Hollywood did not respond to a request for comment. A school district spokeswoman said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

