Woman struck by a stray round among three people shot at two locations in Fort Worth

Three people were shot on Sunday night at two locations in Fort Worth during a 45-minute period, police said.

A man was shot in the back about 7:30 p.m. at a business strip center in the 1700 block of South Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, and he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, police said.

The assailant left in a vehicle that police said they found near Richmond Avenue and Daniel Street. The assailant was not in custody.

Two people were shot about 8:15 p.m. at the Buttercup Apartments in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road in east Fort Worth in a drive-by shooting involving suspected gang members, police said.

A 28-year-old woman who was shot in the leg said the assailants were in two groups of people who exchanged gunfire from vehicles, police said. The victim said she was an uninvolved and was struck by a stray bullet. Both groups of assailants left in vehicles, the victim said.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, and she was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, police said.

Also shot at that scene was a 27-year-old man who about 10:30 p.m. arrived by private vehicle at John Peter Smith Hospital.

The victim said he was shot near Interstate 20 and McCart Avenue in south Fort Worth. A police record indicates the shooting occurred at the Buttercup Apartments.

The victim said he was walking with a companion on a sidewalk when he heard gunfire, felt pain and found he had a graze wound to the right ankle, police said.

The victim said he was unfamiliar with the area where the shooting occurred, did not see who fired upon him or from where the gunfire originated, police said.

No assailants in the Buttercup Apartments shooting were in custody, police said.