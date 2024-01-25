Woman struck by two vehicles in Queens

TechCrunch

Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.