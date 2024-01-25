Woman struck by two vehicles in Queens
Investigators say the victim was riding a scooter, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard, when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, and then hit by a second vehicle.
Investigators say the victim was riding a scooter, traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard, when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, and then hit by a second vehicle.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
What to know about multi-generational travel, and how to keep your cool when vacationing.
Tesla reported Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
"I am not so tense driving at night now! Gives me a little peace of mind," shared a fan.
Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production and other R&D expenses put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. While the company has managed to continue to expand sales -- hitting a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023, it hasn't translated to the same growth in profits, or even revenue. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves."
As players gain and lose ice time, check out this breakdown of five players who are candidates to be dealt or acquired.
'Best bodysuit ever,' says one of 4,000+ delighted Amazon shoppers.
Ford Motor Co. announced that it will recall 2.24 million Explorer SUVs — including nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the United States — because some trim pieces may come loose and create a possible safety issue for other drivers. In a notification Ford sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said that the issue was caused by A-pillar retention clips that hold the trim that covers the vehicle's roof supports by the windshield. "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach," Ford said.
Big pickups and SUVs share parking spaces that were designed for sedans and hatchbacks. The math does not always work out.
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The reading from S&P Global is the latest in a string of positive economic data as the Fed attempts to achieve its vaunted "soft landing," where inflation returns to the 2% goal without a severe economic downturn.
'It reduces A.M. puffiness too,' shared a fan.
Tesla is reportedly working on compact crossover EV codenamed "Redwood" with production set to start in June 2025.
The S&P 500 is very top heavy, with Big Tech and the Magnificent Seven accounting for the vast majority of gains. But it's been that way for quite some time now as investors wait for the market to broaden.
Color Wow's Dream Coat is made to shield strands from nasty weather — and almost 50,000 Amazon shoppers say it delivers.
Save big on these long johns, then power through the cold in complete comfort.