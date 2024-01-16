Woman stuck on I-65 during winter storm due to wrecks- January 15, 2024- News at 9 p.m.
This series of wrecks has kept drivers trapped since around 3 o'clock this afternoon.
This series of wrecks has kept drivers trapped since around 3 o'clock this afternoon.
The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
"Succession" leads the Emmys with 27 nominations, followed by "The Last of Us," which has 24 nominations, and "The White Lotus," which earned 23.
OpenAI will use cryptography to tackle misinformation related to the 2024 elections.
NASCAR will launch its version of the highly popular F1 series "Drive to Survive" on January 30. It's called "Full Speed," and will be on Netflix.
After entering last week undefeated, Houston dropped back-to-back games to unranked teams and fell back three spots in the latest poll.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all your gizmos and gadgets.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Bill Gates weighs in on the falling budgets tied to healthcare improvement.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire HD Plus 8 tablets are also on sale.
Nikon has taken its imaging and AI prowess in a unexpected direction with a new system that can alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
This $126 hot item is the perfect solution for people who are always cold.
This restaurant industry essential can be used on everything from cookware to appliances and grout.
'They hug your arch,' shared one of 90,000+ five-star fans.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
Apple AirTags are $20 off on Amazon right now. The site is running a 10 percent discount and offering an additional $10 off with a coupon that can be applied at the time of purchase. Normally $99, a four-pack is just $79 right now.
Erin McGoff has 3 million followers on social media, but with the money she gets from Instagram and TikTok, she wouldn’t be able to pay for the plate of mozzarella sticks we’re sharing in a Baltimore bar. “On Instagram, I’ll have a video hit 900,000 views and make six dollars,” McGoff said. Like most content creators, McGoff makes her living from brand deals, sponsorships and subscription products, rather than from the platforms themselves.
More than 16,000 shoppers rave about these socks.
Missed out on that ingenious invention you saw on a late-night infomercial? You can still grab it now.