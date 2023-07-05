Woman stuck in mud for days found alive

A woman missing for days was found Monday evening by hikers after being stuck in mud for several days, CBS News Boston reports.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, from Stoughton, Mass., was spotted in Borderland State Park in Easton, Mass.

Tetewsky was reported missing by her family on June 26 after she didn't come home the day before. She was last seen by her family in her home and by residents on Monday evening near an area pond.

Police said Tetewsky has a history of mental health issues, which prompted them to ask for the public's help to locate her.

Tetewsky didn't have access to a car or her cell phone when she disappeared.

An initial K-9 search for Tetewsky was launched on Saturday after police were notified of a possible sighting of a woman who matched her description. After hours of looking, the ground search was halted.

On Monday, Easton Police said, Tetewsky was located. It's believed she was trapped in mud for over three days.

Easton Police reported to the park at about 6 p.m. after hikers heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area. Since they couldn't reach her without help, the hikers pointed the officers in the direction of the woman's screams. The officers couldn't see her but could hear her cries for help.

Three officers waded through the swampy area until they found Tetewsky about 50 feet from land. Using ATVs, officers were able to free her from the mud and carry her back to land.

Once there, Tetewsky received aid from Easton Firefighters before being taken to a hospital with injuries that were "serious, but not believed to be life-threatening," according to Easton Police.

"There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved," Stoughton police said on Facebook. "The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public's help."

