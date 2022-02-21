Woman sucker-punched, stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform

A woman was sucker-punched and then knifed on a Brooklyn subway platform, police said Sunday.

The 20-year-old woman was waiting on the northbound No. 3 train platform at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when a man suddenly pounded her in the back about 2:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The woman turned around and argued with the assailant, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed her three times in the abdomen, police said.

Medics rushed the woman to an area hospital where she is expected to recover.

Police released surveillance images of the alleged stabber in the event anyone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.