Woman who sued over Kentucky's abortion ban dismisses lawsuit

Days after learning her embryo was no longer viable, the Kentucky woman suing lawmakers over the state's abortion bans has dismissed her lawsuit, according to a release from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The class action lawsuit was filed earlier in December on behalf of the woman, identified as Jane Doe, when she was eight weeks pregnant.

"I am angry that now that I am pregnant and do not want to be, the government is interfering in my private matters and blocking me from having an abortion," Doe said in a news release. "I am bringing this lawsuit because I firmly believe that everyone should have the ability to make their own decisions about their pregnancies."

The suit also represented Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, along with any other person who is pregnant or could become pregnant and would want to get an abortion.

The announcement that the embryo no longer had cardiac activity came four days after the suit was filed and its dismissal occurred Sunday.

“The Kentucky Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to take away health care providers’ ability to raise the rights of their patients has backed Kentuckians into a corner," a release from ACLU stated in regards to the dismissal. "The court’s decision has forced Kentuckians seeking abortion to bring a lawsuit while in the middle of seeking time-sensitive health care, a daunting feat, and one that should not be necessary to reclaim the fundamental right to control their own bodies.

A similar case happened in Texas this month. Despite the dismissal, ACLU and Planned Parenthood leaders intend to continue fighting Kentucky's abortion bans.

"We won't stop fighting," the release stated. "We encourage others in Kentucky who are currently pregnant and seeking an abortion to reach out to us if they are interested in bringing a case — call or text us at (617) 297-7012. We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to restore the right to abortion for every person in Kentucky.”

Kentucky's near-total "trigger" ban on the procedure and its prohibition on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy were instituted in 2022, when Roe v. Wade was overturned by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Among the claims stipulated in the lawsuit, Doe said that establishing rulings to be enacted without approval from the General Assembly goes against the Kentucky Constitution.

