Woman sues Boulder County, Mesa County for 15 days spent in jail awaiting transport and bond hearing

Apr. 27—The ACLU is suing the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County officials on behalf of a Boulder woman who claims she was unlawfully held without bond for 15 days on a charge that was later dropped.

Michelle Reynolds has named Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle in the complaint filed Tuesday, along with Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis and Brian Flynn, the chief judge of the 21st Judicial District, which includes Mesa County.

The complaint alleges that Reynolds was held in Mesa County Jail for more than two weeks without bond as she awaited transportation to Boulder County for a case in which she would be later granted a personal recognizance bond.

"People who are accused of a crime but not convicted are innocent in the eyes of the law," said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein in a statement. "The Constitution guarantees a prompt opportunity to post bond and obtain pretrial release from jail. Fifteen days is nowhere near prompt."

According to the ACLU, Reynolds was driving through Mesa County on Aug. 23, 2019, when she was stopped for speeding. After a computer check, the officer discovered an outstanding warrant issued ten months earlier by a Boulder judge and Reynolds was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Jail.

Reynolds said she had no idea that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Because no bond had been set on the warrant, Reynolds was forced to remain in custody until she appeared before a judge who would set bond.

The warrant was from a 2018 incident according to the complaint, which did not name the charge or charges in the warrant. Online court records do not show any accessible 2018 cases under Reynolds' name.

According to the complaint, it took four days before Reynolds appeared by video before a Mesa County judge for her first judicial appearance. The ACLU said Colorado law clearly required the judge to set bond for Reynolds, but the judge did not.

Story continues

According to the complaint, an administrative order issued a year earlier by Flynn, "in violation of Colorado law," instructed Mesa County judges not to set or modify bonds for defendants who are arrested on warrants from other counties.

According to the complaint, the Mesa County and Boulder County sheriff's offices agreed to share responsibility for transporting Reynolds to Boulder County, where she could appear before a judge who would set bond.

The ACLU's complaint, based on communications exchanged between the sheriff's offices, alleges that both knew that the Mesa County courts would not set bond and that Reynolds would "languish in jail" until she appeared before a Boulder judge but still "delayed transport until it was convenient for them, causing a delay of 15 days before Ms. Reynolds finally appeared in Boulder."

The ACLU said the Boulder judge released Reynolds on a personal recognizance bond and that the charge against her was later dropped.

While waiting for pretrial release, the complaint says Reynolds lost her job as a hospice caregiver, was assaulted in the Mesa County Jail and "spent succeeding days terrified that it could happen again.

With regards to Boulder County, the suit specifically states Pelle knew "that there existed a significant foreseeable risk that without timely transport, defendants in a Boulder case would be held without bond for an unjustifiably long time after their arrest," and yet "failed to implement policies designed to ensure prompt and timely transport."

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

"The traumatic events that occurred during my wrongfully incarcerated 15 days did not end once I was released," Reynolds said in a statement. "The emotional distress will be with me for the rest of my life. It's absolutely tragic and appalling how broken the legal system truly is."

Reynolds is represented by Silverstein and John A. Culver, of the Denver law firm, Benezra & Culver, PC, as well as ACLU Staff Attorney Arielle Herzberg and ACLU Cooperating Attorney Anna Fullerton.

"From the day Ms. Reynolds was arrested, both sheriff's offices knew that a Mesa County judge would not set bond and that she would remain in jail until she could appear before a Boulder judge," Culver said in a statement. "Every day that they callously delayed transporting her meant another day they were forcing her to remain in jail, in violation of her constitutional right to an opportunity to prompt pretrial release. Her release on a PR bond and the quick subsequent dropping of the charges shows that there was no valid reason to put her through the suffering of more than two weeks of unnecessary and unjustified pretrial incarceration."

The lawsuit claims violations of Reynolds' 14th Amendment rights to bail and prompt first appearance, and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.