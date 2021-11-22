Woman sues city of Muncie, officer over 2019 arrest

MUNCIE, Ind. — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Muncie and a police officer, alleging she was injured while being arrested two years ago.

Renee Shelton, 31 — listed in court documents at an address in Henderson, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Evansville — remains charged in Muncie City Court with two misdemeanor counts, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, that stem from the arrest on Nov. 8, 2019.

A lawsuit filed this week by Shelton's attorney — Marlin Edward Krause III of Indianapolis — contends officer Justin Peters that day intervened in a confrontation between Shelton and another woman at a southside apartment complex.

The suit alleges Peters "without provocation... wrestled (Shelton) to the ground outside of the apartment."

It says she later underwent surgery after suffering a "severe injury to her knee" and that Peters' acts were "an egregious use of excessive force."

The lawsuit names the police officer and the city of Muncie as defendants.

It accuses the city of "negligent hiring, supervision, training, disciplining and retention," and seeks "compensatory" and "punitive" damages.

The city and Peters have not yet formally responded to the lawsuit.

Shelton's 2019 arrest came a few weeks before Dan Ridenour succeeded Dennis Tyler as Muncie mayor. Joe Winkle was Tyler's police chief at the time of the incident.

