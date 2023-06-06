Woman sues Columbia County after falling down stairs at the Government Center

A woman is suing Columbia County after allegedly tripping on the stairs at the Evans Government Center in December 2021.

The lawsuit, filed May 18 by Julie A. Lacey in Columbia County Superior Court, alleges the county's "negligent, careless and reckless conduct" directly caused her injuries.

Lacey claims she was walking down the stairs from the second floor of the Government Center building on Ronald Reagan Drive on Dec. 29, 2021, when the heel of her shoe got caught on the rubber backing of the stairs, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges the backing was not properly tacked down, causing her to lose her balance and fall.

As a result of the fall, Lacey claims she suffered "catastrophic and permanent debilitating injuries," according to the suit. She is seeking $4,961.95 in special damages and at least $10,000 in general damages.

Columbia County officials confirmed Lacey has never been employed by the county.

Sting operation: Grovetown police set up sting for Appling man accused of sending explicit messages to a child

Makeover: Augusta's giant iconic cup undergoing makeover as part of factory's renovation

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman sues Columbia County after falling at Government Center