Woman sues Eataly Boston after she says she slipped on prosciutto and fractured her ankle

A New Hampshire couple is suing Eataly Boston after the woman said she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fractured her ankle.

Alice Cohen was shopping at the Boston store on Oct. 7, 2022, when she slipped and fell near an area where free food samples were being offered, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts.

Prosciutto is a piece of thinly sliced uncooked, unsmoked, and dry-cured ham.

The lawsuit accuses the store of failing "to ensure that the floor was free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions, by failing to adequately prevent and/or remove hazards from the premises and by failing to warn plaintiff of the dangerous condition."

Cohen’s medical expenses cost more than $7,500 for hospital, doctor, and physical therapy expenses, according to court documents.

The lawsuit says that because of her injury, she lost "enjoyment of life" and experienced great pain and suffering. Her husband, Ronald Cohen, is named as a plaintiff in the suit and said he "has suffered from the loss of consortium for his wife."

The couple sued for negligence and loss of consortium. They are seeking $50,000 in damages as well as a jury trial.

Eataly Boston did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com