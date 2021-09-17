Woman sues for right to freeze her eggs in Beijing

HUIZHONG WU and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — After almost two years, an unmarried woman suing for the right to freeze her eggs in Beijing is getting her case heard in court Friday in a rare legal challenge against the country's restrictions on unmarried women in reproductive health.

Teresa Xu has been waiting since December 2019 for her second hearing at the Chaoyang People’s Court in Beijing. She is suing Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at Capital Medical University, a public hospital that forbid her from freezing her eggs, citing national law.

Xu's victory could mark an important step for unmarried women in China who want to access public benefits. Unlike in the U.S., though, court judgements in China do not rely on precedence.

“From 2018 until now, it’s been three years, and my eggs are getting older with me, and the deadline is more and more pressing," Xu, 33, said.

Her case is getting heard after the latest census data showed that population growth was slowing, while the proportion of elderly people was growing. The number of newborns had fallen every year since 2016. National level statistics showed that 12 million babies were born in 2020, down 18% from 14.6 million in 2019.

Beijing has responded by allowing families to have a third child, and said it will revamp policy to help families who want to have children.

For decades, China had instituted a “one-child” policy. It eased the restrictions slightly in 2015 to allow families to have two kids, although that did not change the overall slowing of population growth.

Yet, some aspects of the system, such as tying reproductive health services and things like maternity benefits to a woman's marriage status, has made it difficult for some. China only allows married couples to access reproductive services and related benefits and they must be able to prove their marriage status with the license.

"I hope that the signal it sends about needing population growth will allow single women the opportunity to be able to make their own choice," Xu told reporters in front of the court.

Xu visited the hospital in November 2018. When she went to the doctor, she was urged to have a child instead of freezing her eggs. The doctor also requested to see her marriage license.

Xu said her court hearing had been continually pushed back, owing in part to the pandemic.

She had briefly considered going abroad, but the costs — between $15,500 to $31,000 — were not feasible.

—-

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trial begins over COVID outbreak in Austrian ski resort

    A civil trial opened Friday in Austria over the government's handling of a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early stages of the pandemic that relatives say resulted in unnecessary infections and deaths. The widow and son of a 72-year-old Austrian man are seeking about 100,000 euros ($117,000) compensation from the government in a test case for a larger class action suit involving hundreds of people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March 2020. The family is supported by Austria's Consumer Protection Association, which said it is open to a negotiated settlement.

  • AMC to accept other cryptos along with bitcoin

    Another step for the mainstream adoption of digital currencies. You’ll soon be able to use not just bitcoin but other cryptocurrencies as well to buy your movie tickets and concession items at AMC theaters. Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment, said in a tweet Wednesday the cinema chain will start accepting Ethereum, Litecoin and bitcoin cash in addition to bitcoin for online purchases by year-end. The announcement comes just one month after AMC said it would start accepting bitcoin by the end of 2021. Many big American companies are jumping on the crypto bandwagon even as environmental concerns grow over the consumption of energy to mine digital currencies. Analysts are also skeptical about day-to-day use, noting that people aren’t buying bitcoin to spend them. El Salvador recently became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. But amid a bumpy rollout, people have protested against the move, saying the digital currency is not stable enough. On Wednesday, protestors in San Salvador vandalized a bitcoin ATM. Shares of AMC, one of the so-called "meme stocks" embraced by the Robinhood crowd of retail investors, gained about one percent in early trading Thursday.

  • Astronauts return to Earth after China's longest space mission

    The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.

  • Probe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings

    An investigation conducted by law firm Wilmerhale concluded that leaders of the World Bank applied "undue pressure" to secure changes aimed at improving China's ranking in the bank's "Doing Business 2018" and those of other countries in the 2020 report. The report cited "direct and indirect pressure" from senior staff in the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim to change the report's methodology to boost China's score, and said it likely occurred at his direction. It said it found that then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva, now the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and a key adviser pressured staff to "make specific changes to China's data points" and boost its ranking, at a time when the bank was seeking China's support for a big capital increase.

  • Vietnam’s Covid outbreak is pushing manufacturing back into China

    Extensive factory closures have sharply cut Vietnam's manufacturing output, prompting some businesses to move production back to China despite higher tariff and labor costs.

  • Stocks Rise in Europe; U.S. Futures, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced in Europe and U.S. equity futures were little changed on Friday as traders evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus and risks from China.Retail and travel companies led gains in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index following surprise strength in U.S. retail sales, which eased economic worries sparked by the delta strain and highlighted the case for less expansive Fed support. Meanwhile, U.K. retail sales fell unexpecte

  • Kentucky bride-to-be who hesitated to get vaccinated dies of Covid

    Exclusive: Samantha Wendell was worried the vaccine would affect her fertility. Instead of attending her wedding, her family is now planning her funeral.

  • AGT 's Nightbirde Speaks Out During Finale After Exiting amid Cancer Battle: 'Raging and Crying'

    The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, withdrew from season 16 as her cancer spread to her spine, lungs and liver

  • China’s Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.Fire sales pummel an already shaky real estate market, squeezing other developers and rippling through a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of Chinese e

  • New mom wonders if she’s accidentally pregnant weeks after birth of baby

    This TikTok parent shared what it was like to realize she might be pregnant again just weeks after giving birth!

  • Justin Bieber Had One Met Gala Moment That Has Fans Convinced Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant

    Justin and Hailey Bieber looked stunning on the Met Gala red carpet, especially that jeweled Saint Laurent gown! But it’s not their elegant appearance that is making waves in the news, it’s one particular moment, when the couple was posing for the photographers, that has fans questioning on social media whether the model is pregnant […]

  • A California father described his regret after his unvaccinated pregnant wife was ventilated and their unborn baby died

    Esmeralda Ramos lost her son and had a stillbirth after catching COVID-19. As of Wednesday, her husband said she was still in a critical condition.

  • After having 4 kids, I accidentally got pregnant at 42 while my marriage was crumbling - and I don't regret it

    The author said her unplanned baby gave her the strength needed to get out of bed every day after her husband left.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Done' Having Kids as She Celebrates Sister Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News

    Kim Kardashian West shares four children with Kanye West – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3 ½, and sons Saint, 5 ½, and Psalm, 2

  • Why Is My Period Late? 6 Possible Reasons (Besides the Obvious One)

    6 Reasons Your Period Might Be Late1. You’ve Almost Hit MenopauseWomen in perimenopause may have delayed menstrual periods due to a natural decline in ovarian function. “Perimenopause begins with the onset of...

  • Vegan birth control: What is it and does it work?

    Is your birth control vegan? Probably not, experts say, but there are many vegan alternatives growing in popularity.

  • Rise in stillbirths linked to lack of face-to-face appointments in first Covid wave

    A lack of face-to-face appointments during the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to stillbirths in the first wave, investigators have found.

  • Cuba starts vaccinating 2-year-olds, as COVID cases spike among children on the island

    Thousands of COVID-19 infections and at least 12 deaths among infants, small children and adolescents in Cuba prompted authorities to start vaccinating children as young as age 2 this week, relying on limited clinical data on the efficacy of a local product tested on 350 minors.

  • Unvaccinated children suffering COVID impact, Americas health agency warns

    As more adults get their COVID-19 vaccines, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination in most countries are representing a larger percentage of hospitalizations and even deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. Nine months in to this year, infections among children and adolescents in the Americas have surpassed 1.9 million cases, and they face significant health risks, the regional branch of the World Health Organization (WHO) said. The COVID pandemic has also disrupted sexual and reproductive health services across more than half of the region's countries, helping to fuel one of the largest jumps in teenage pregnancy seen in a decade, PAHO said.

  • Hearing delves into what went wrong in Illinois nursing homes during pandemic

    The Illinois Department of Public Health was in the hot seat Wednesday during a House committee hearing on nursing home reform.