Woman sues Kellogg's over 'insufficient' strawberries in Pop-Tarts

Boxes of Pop-Tarts. Andrew Burton/Getty Images

A New York woman has started a class-action lawsuit against Kellogg's over the company's Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, claiming that the sugar-laden pastries don't have enough strawberries in the filling.

"The strawberry representations are misleading because the product has less strawberries than consumers expect based on the labeling," the lawsuit states. "The amount of strawberry ingredients is insufficient not merely to provide the nutrient benefits of strawberries but to provide a strawberry taste."

The listed ingredients show that there is a minuscule amount of dried pears, dried apples, and dried strawberries in the filling, and the lawsuit alleges that the product's description of "Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries" is "false, deceptive, and misleading, because it contains mostly non-strawberry fruit ingredients." The lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages and a jury trial.

In a statement to ABC News, Kellogg's said, "While we don't comment on pending litigation, we can tell you the ingredients in and labeling of all of our Pop-Tart products fully comply with all legal requirements."

