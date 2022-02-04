Woman sues Myrtle Beach hotel, claims she was bitten by bed bugs during stay

An Horry County woman has sued a Myrtle Beach hotel after she says she was bitten by bed bugs during her stay there in October.

Dalasia Nash filed the lawsuit against Maryland-based corporation MURLI, LLC, which operates the 712 Inn at 3622 Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The lawsuit was filed Jan. 27 in Horry County court.

The inn’s manager said Friday there is not a bed bug problem at the motel.

Nash said that on Oct. 24, 2021, she was staying at the 712 Inn when she awoke in the middle of the night with bed bug bites, according to the lawsuit.

She said she found bed bugs in the mattress, bedding, and carpet of the hotel room.

Nash said she informed management, who “refused to do anything beyond provide a partial refund of her stay,” the lawsuit alleges.

The suit also claims the hotel operators knew or should have known that the room Nash stayed in was infested and that they failed to treat it before Nash was bitten.

The suit alleges “negligence, carelessness, recklessness, wantonness, and gross negligent conduct” on the part of the operator.

The bed bugs caused Nash to incur medical expenses and experience pain and “permanent emotional distress” which required psychological medical treatment, she said in the lawsuit.

Gary Wright, manager of 712 Inn, denied that the hotel had any issues with bed bugs. He told a Sun News reporter Nash had stayed at the hotel for a total of two hours on the night she claims she was bitten.

“Within two hours, I don’t think a bed bug will come and bite you,” Wright said by phone.

“We have professional pest control. They come here, they checked it, we checked it,” Wright said. “We don’t have any bed bug issue in the motel.”

A Florida couple sued another Myrtle Beach hotel, claiming they were bitten by bed bugs during their stay and that the bed bugs traveled back to Florida with them, infesting their home. That suit was filed in December in Horry County court.

In 2020, pest control company Orkin ranked Myrtle Beach among the 50 worst cities for bed bugs across the country.

The list was based on data from the areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatment.