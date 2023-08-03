Woman sues Ozempic, Mounjaro makers over risk of severe stomach issues

A Louisiana woman on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk and Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly on accusations that they "downplayed" the severity of the gastrointestinal events associated with their drugs. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Louisiana woman is suing the makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro, accusing the pharmaceuticals of failing to warn her and other patients of the risk of severe stomach issues associated with their diabetic drugs.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of Jaclyn Bjorklund, 44, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana naming Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk and Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly as defendants.

The woman is suing the companies for compensatory damages on accusations that they "downplayed the severity of the gastrointestinal events" their diabetic drugs could cause.

In the lawsuit, Bjorklund's attorneys state that their client had been taking Ozempic for more than a year and then switched around July to using Mounjaro.

As a result of taking the medication, Bjorklund suffers from "severe gastrointestinal issues, as well as other severe and personal injuries, which are permanent and lasting in nature" including physical pain, mental anguish and diminished enjoyment of life, requiring lifelong medical treatment, the lawsuit states.

The court document accuses the two companies of knowing of the gastrointestinal risks associated with their drugs and not informing patients or prescribing doctors about them.

"Defendants' inadequate warnings of Ozempic and Mounjaro were acts that amount to willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct," the lawsuit states. "That said inadequate warnings in defendants' drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro were a substantial factor in causing plaintiff's injuries."

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that gastrointestinal events are "well-known side effects" of GLP-1 class medications, which both Ozempic and Mounjaro are classified as.

"We are continuously monitoring the safety profile of our products and collaborate closely with authorities to ensure patient safety, including adequate information on gastrointestinal side effects in the label," the spokesperson said.

Eli Lilly told CBS News in a statement that "patient safety is Lilly's top priority, and we actively engage in monitoring and reporting safety information for all our medicines."