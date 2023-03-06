Woman sues Price Chopper over assault in restroom at Taylor store

Mar. 6—A Scranton woman indecently assaulted by a co-worker at Price Chopper in Taylor filed a lawsuit against the business, alleging she warned a manager the man was sexually aggressive but he failed to take any action.

Raul Cosme Jr., 37, of Scranton, was charged with sexual assault and other offenses after police said he accosted the woman inside a restroom stall at the store Jan. 7, 2021. He pleaded guilty in September to attempted indecent assault and false imprisonment and was sentenced Feb. 23 to 18 to 36 months in state prison.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Lackawanna County Court, says the woman told a supervisor Cosme exposed himself and made sexually suggestive comments. The supervisor told Cosme to leave her alone but did not remove him from the store or contact police.

The suit says Cosme continued to sexually harass the woman, including removing his genitals from his pants and attempting to force her to touch him. The woman tried to report the additional incidents but could not find a supervisor.

At some point, Cosme followed the woman into the restroom. She was seated on a toilet when Cosme entered the stall, which had a faulty lock, and told her, "It won't take longer than five minutes." He then lifted her off the seat and tried to kiss her, causing her to fall between the toilet and the stall's wall.

Cosme tried to touch intimate parts of her body. She was shaking and crying, fearing she was about to be raped, when another employee entered the restroom and scared Cosme away.

The lawsuit, filed by Scranton attorney Jason Mattioli, says the woman, who no longer works at the store, suffered extreme emotional distress, including flashbacks, nightmares and fear of public places and public restrooms.

The suit seeks damages on several counts against Price Chopper, including negligence and negligent hiring, and Cosme, including assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Mona Golub, spokeswoman for Price Chopper, declined to comment.

