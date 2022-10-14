Woman sues Wayne County Prison over lack of medical care

Oct. 14—A Tafton woman who claims she was denied medical care while incarcerated at the Wayne County Prison filed a federal lawsuit against the county and two prison employees.

Samantha Weil alleges she nearly died after prison staff refused to provide her medications to treat epilepsy and a heart condition, and methadone to treat withdrawal from opioids.

According to the lawsuit, Weil was jailed at the prison on Nov. 25, 2021, after she was involved in a car accident and police discovered she had two outstanding warrants from Philadelphia and Carbon counties.

Weil told prison officials she took several medications, but they failed to provide them or any substitutes to treat her medical conditions. Deprived of her epilepsy and heart medications, Weil suffered seizures and an irregular heartbeat.

Weil repeatedly begged prison staff for her medications, but they refused, telling her there was "nothing wrong" and that she was "just detoxing." Her heart condition worsened, causing a defibrillator implanted in her chest to repeatedly send an electrical shock to her heart — a condition known as an "electric storm" that can be life threatening. Despite that she was not taken to a hospital.

"No attempt was made to contact Ms. Weil's medical providers until several days after she was lodged at the prison and only then after Ms. Weil's medical condition critically deteriorated," the suit says.

The lawsuit, filed by Wilkes-Barre attorney Barry Dyller, alleges the county has a policy and practice of failing to provide adequate medical care to inmates. It seeks damages on five counts, including inadequate medical care and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act from the county and two prison nurses, Caroline Shifler and Anna Steelman.

Wendell Kay, solicitor for Wayne County, declined to comment on the suit.

