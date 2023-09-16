Woman sues West Penn Twp. chief over claims of violence

Sep. 15—West Penn Twp. and its police chief have been sued in federal court over alleged excessive use of force and civil rights violations.

New Ringgold resident Rachel Rossi, who filed the lawsuit on Sept. 6 in U.S. Middle District Court, seeks $500,000 and a jury trial. The case has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito Jr.

Rossi alleges Chief James Bonner entered a home in the borough on June 28, 2022, without knocking and without a warrant, and "immediately and aggressively" approached Rossi. The officer "violently" picked her up and slammed her on the ground, the complaint states.

Rossi, who said she took no aggressive action toward Bonner, said she suffered a compression fracture of the L1 vertebrae and severe bruising, the court filing says.

Four counts are alleged: Monell liability, which relates to policies and training and continuing Bonner to keep working; excessive force; assault; and battery.

Rossi is represented by Comerford Law, Scranton. Bonner, the complaint alleges, "had been subject to numerous excessive force complaints and had been continued to be employed by the state police" and that the township "knew of the danger he posed to the public."

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the township and Bonner had not responded to the suit.

A call to the township police department and solicitor Paul J. Datte on Friday afternoon were not returned.

