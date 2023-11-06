Woman who suffered medical issue in court returns for sentencing in child abuse case

A Greene County mother who had a medical emergency during her sentencing in a child abuse conviction case last week, appeared back in court Monday, Nov. 6.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother who beat child bloody with belt collapses during sentencing in Greene County

Tchanavian Cantrell, 36, has been sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison. She will also have to pay court fees.

According to News Center 7′s John Bedell who was in court during the sentencing, Cantrell could be out of prison in 8 years if she has good behavior. If not, the state prison system has the authority to make her sentence as long as 12 years.

This sentencing follows Cantrell’s conviction on child abuse after repeatedly hitting her daughter with a metal-studded belt until she had “severe abrasions,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greene Co. mother, stepfather found guilty after daughter beat with belt ‘approximately 200 times’

After the girl was beaten, isopropyl alcohol was sprayed directly onto her open wounds, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

In August, Cantrell was found guilty of three counts of endangering children.

A total of four people were charged with felonious assault and endangering children in 2021.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Beavercreek girl beaten with belt ‘approximately 200 times;’ 4 charged with suspected child abuse

The child’s stepfather, John Cantrell, 37, was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of endangering children, according to the Greene County Prosecutors Office.

>> RELATED: Man sentenced to prison after beating stepdaughter with belt until she bled

The girl’s stepparents Tammara Cantrell and Marquette Cantrell were also charged.











