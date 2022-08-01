Woman suffered several cuts to back during assault by boyfriend, Fort Worth police say

A woman suffered cuts to her back Sunday night in northwest Fort Worth during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Fort Worth police said.

The woman was in serious condition as she was taken to a local hospital.

Police responded to the cutting/stabbing call about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Portside Place.

The boyfriend was not at the scene when police arrived.

Investigators believe the woman’s injuries occurred during a domestic assault by her boyfriend, but other details on the assault were not released by authorities.

Detectives with the family violence unit are investigating.